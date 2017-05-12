12 Players Who Retired From the NFL in 2016 — and the ‘Beast’ Who Couldn’t Stay Away

The NFL saw several legendary players hang up their cleats and retire from the game of football in 2016. While saying goodbye to some of the biggest names in the sport is something football fans experience every offseason, last year marked one of the biggest mass exoduses of future Hall of Famers in recent memory. We decided that the time was right to rank the 12 biggest retirements of the 2016 offseason.

A handful of retired NFL players — tight end Heath Miller, offensive tackle Eugene Monroe, linebackers Jon Beason and Jerod Mayo, running back Jarryd Hayne, and wide receiver Ricardo Lockette — who walked away from careers as NFL players just missed our cut, which speaks volumes to the caliber of player we included in our rankings. With that being said, here is a look at our rankings of the 12 biggest NFL retirements of the 2016 offseason.

12. Greg Jennings

After a standout 10-year NFL career, Greg Jennings announced his retirement. He was at his best with the Green Bay Packers from 2006–12, when he caught 425 passes for 6,537 yards, and 53 touchdowns, and earned trips to two Pro Bowls. He was also a key piece on Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV-winning team in 2010. Jennings finished his career playing with the Minnesota Vikings (2013–14) and the Miami Dolphins (2015). In total, he had 571 receptions for 8,291 yards and 64 touchdowns.