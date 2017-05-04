10 Players With the Most Bust Potential in the 2017 NFL Draft

Scouting players for the NFL Draft is an inexact science. There are always players who slip through the cracks and aren’t selected until the sixth round or later (if they get drafted at all) — and then they become superstars. And there are always players chosen during the first two days of the draft who wind up having wildly disappointing NFL careers.

Today, we look at 10 prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft who, in our eyes, have the potential to be NFL Draft Busts. Every player has a different backstory, and they each have reasons why they ended up on our list. While we hope they can all prove us wrong, history suggests that more than one of the following players will ultimately earn the infamous title of NFL Draft bust.