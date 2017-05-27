8 Quarterbacks Who Undeservedly Make More Money Than Tom Brady

At the ripe age of 39, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still arguably the best player in the NFL. One thing that isn’t debatable, though, is Brady standing among the greatest NFL players of all time.

The former Michigan Wolverine has already rewritten the NFL’s postseason quarterback record book and is on pace to break every significant career regular-season passing record in league history (if Drew Brees doesn’t beat him to it). More importantly, he is no longer tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most Super Bowl wins (four) by a quarterback in NFL history. With a fifth Super Bowl ring, Brady ended the debate over who is the greatest quarterback of all time.

In 2016, Brady went on an absolute tear and put the Patriots position to make a serious run at winning yet another Super Bowl title. He finished second in the league with a quarterback rating of 112.7 and had a touchdown to interception ratio of 28:2. In fact, had Brady not missed New England’s first four games of the year, the two-time NFL MVP would likely have posted one of the greatest single-seasons in the history of the sport.

Knowing all of this, it would only be natural to assume that Brady is the highest-paid player in the league. Surprisingly, that isn’t the case. With an average annual salary of $20.5 million, Brady is just the 12th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

With that being said, here’s a look at eight NFL quarterbacks who undeservedly make more money (in terms of average annual contract value) than Brady.