Ranking the 12 Best Wide Receiver Duos in the NFL Today

With the shift toward pass-heavy offensive schemes, wide receivers have become increasingly important in the NFL. Granted, we are talking about a dependent position (wide receivers are typically only as good as the quarterbacks who throw them the ball). But at the end of the day, having dynamic pass-catching playmakers on the outside makes things incredibly difficult for opposing defenses.

Of course, some teams have the luxury of two outstanding wide receivers on their roster. Here is our ranking (in descending order) of the top 12 wide receiver duos in the NFL today.