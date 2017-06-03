10 Reasons the Chicago Cubs Won’t Become a Dynasty

Building a Major League Baseball dynasty is a tall order. Since 1990, you could argue that three franchises achieved something approaching a dynasty, and only one cashed in with four World Series titles within a five-year span. The New York Yankees of the 1990s pulled it off and went to the ninth inning of Game 7 in what would have been a fourth consecutive Fall Classic (in 2001).

As for the San Francisco Giants of 2010–14 (three titles in five years), that club has the best claim of this century. Meanwhile, the Braves of the ’90s came close with three Series appearances, but that era’s Yankees made sure they lost two. One final note on the new millennium: With a better rotation in ’09 and more clutch pitching in ’10, the Philadelphia Phillies might have claimed a dynasty of their own.

In brief, there are many reasons why stacked teams don’t win consecutive titles. To win several within a few years is much harder. Despite predictions to the contrary, the Chicago Cubs may learn that lesson soon. Here are 10 reasons there is not a Chicago Cubs dynasty on the horizon.