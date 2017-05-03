4 Reasons the Cleveland Indians Will Win the 2017 World Series

The Cleveland Indians got about as close to winning the World Series as any team ever gets. They were up 3-1 over the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-seven Fall Classic in 2016, and they were tied with Chicago in their home ballpark heading into the top of the 10th inning in game seven. Of course, we all know what happened; the Cubs rallied and won the game, 8-7. But all is not lost for Cleveland, who will be sending a very good baseball team to the field again next year. Here are four reasons why the Indians will win the 2017 World Series.