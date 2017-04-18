9 Reasons the Yankees Will Turn It Around in 2017

As far as how the season finished, the New York Yankees can’t be happy about where they finished. While they ended with a better record than many expected, New York missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons — and just the fourth time since 1993. But they committed to rebuilding the roster around young players, through trades and internal improvements from the farm system. Fear not, Yankees fans, we have nine reasons why they’ll turn things around in 2017.