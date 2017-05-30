The 17 Greatest NFL Running Backs of All Time

In the NFL, as in everything, there are the good players, the bad players, and the greatest players to ever step foot on the gridiron. Top feature backs are tasked with rushing the football, receiving passes out of the backfield, blocking, moving the chains, breaking big plays, and helping the team win ball games. The position demands a total package of vision, toughness, durability, fiery leadership, and above all else, pure running ability.

The best runs often combine a smooth mix of shiftiness, acceleration, power, and top-line speed. The top 17 greatest NFL running backs of all time put everything together – with astounding consistency.