The 5 Greatest New York Giants of All Time

New York is the largest media market in the NFL. Everyone knows this, and it’s common knowledge that all New York athletes have performed under heavy scrutiny, for better or worse. When they win, the city’s rabid fans are the best in the business, and they’re merciless when a team is losing (just ask the Knicks). For their part, the New York Giants brought home NFL Championships in 1927, 1934, 1938, and 1956, prior to the NFL-AFL merger, and the advent of the Super Bowl.

In the modern era, the Giants claimed Lombardi trophies in 1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011. Over time, winning Giants football has showcased stout defense, ball control, and efficient quarterback play. The greatest five Giants of all time have each spectacularly risen to the occasion.