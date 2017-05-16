The 15 Best Games of Tom Brady’s Career

Show of hands: How many people didn’t expect Tom Brady to obliterate the lowly Cleveland Browns in his first game back from a four-game suspension? Just as we suspected — no one’s hands are up. Everyone, and we mean EVERYONE, knew that was coming. This is why many fans paid good money to see it go down in person. And it’s safe to say Brady and his New England Patriots did not disappoint.

In New England’s 33-13 rout of the Browns, Brady was absolutely spectacular, completing 28 of 40 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The scariest part is, at 39 years of age, he shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, he appears to be getting stronger; something he noted on Monday morning during his weekly interview on The Kirk & Callahan Show on WEEI:

I know I’ve talked at length about how I’ve felt over the years and I feel better now at 39 than I did when I was 29 — and I feel like it’s due to a lot of things. I feel like I’m in a good routine and if I play a game like I did [Sunday], I feel like by Wednesday practice, you know, I’m geared up to go. It’s not like I do a ton of running anyway. I just kind of stand back in the pocket and, drop back and make the throws. You know, you got to take some hits, but for the most part, quarterbacks can play a long time.

What Brady should’ve said was, “Quarterbacks like me can play for a long time.” The truth is, however, while some signals callers may have the potential to be great, there will never be another NFL player like No. 12 — and these 15 outstanding past performances are proof.