The 5 Best MLB Players Who Played Multiple Positions

Take your mind back to spring training, 2015. The scene is the Bronx, and disgraced New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez had said he was willing to do whatever it took to earn his place on the team. At the time, we were all waiting to see if he’d put his money where his mouth was. And then, there he was, fielding balls at first base. It was clear that A-Rod wasn’t comfortable at first, but no one expected him to be — he’s never been asked to play that position before, and this kind of transition takes time. Yankees manager Joe Girardi is well aware of this fact, and he wasn’t afraid to point it out.

“I don’t know if and when I will do it, but I do want to get a look at it,” said Girardi last February of using Rodriguez at first base in a game. “We’re going to do it, but we’re going to see how he feels, continue to talk to him, make sure he feels comfortable.”

Rodriguez would only be asked to play first base a couple of times (you can see some box scores: here and here), but it’s clear that the Yankees wanted to see if he was capable of doing so. You never know if the time will call for it. A-Rod had shown that he can switch positions — he moved from shortstop to third base when he put on the pinstripes — however this transition was going to be decidedly more difficult.

Still, history has shown that plenty of great ballplayers have been able to play multiple spots on the diamond. With that, here’s a look the five most adaptable Major League Baseball players ever.