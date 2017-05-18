3 of the Best Quarterbacks to Ever Play for the New England Patriots

The evolution of the New England Patriot quarterback has mirrored the performance of the franchise from that of a perennial cellar-dweller toward one of the most respected dynasties in the history of sports. You could say that the Patriot quarterback was first tasked with simply limiting turnovers and managing the game, before ultimately being called upon to make plays and carry the franchise upon his back. By extension, each of the three greatest quarterbacks in Pats history represents a different era in the team’s “worst to first” progression.