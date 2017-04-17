The 3 Greatest Quarterbacks to Ever Play for the Green Bay Packers

Vintage Green Bay Packer lore is packed with images of the frozen tundra, Vince Lombardi at the board, and Paul Hornung running to daylight behind a wall of blockers on the power sweep. Central to this story, of course, is the fact that the Packers have benefited from spectacular quarterback play, in driving this venerable franchise to and through the modern era. In due time, the following three greatest quarterbacks in Packer history will each be lionized with bronzed busts in Canton.