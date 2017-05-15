The 25 Highest-Paid MLB Players in 2017

No one is ever going to call baseball an individual sport. It takes a complete group effort to be the last team standing at the end of the year. Anyone who follows Major League Baseball knows this to be true. Still, just because it takes a team to win a ‘ship, that doesn’t mean some players can’t earn themselves a little extra booty.

According to the good folks at Forbes, the average MLB salary in 2017 is $4.47 million. For most of us, this sort of payday would be enough to bring out our “happy dance.” However, compared to the top earners in the game, this is pretty much chump change. With that, based on their 2017 base salary, here’s a look at the 25 highest-paid MLB players.

25. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2017 base salary: $20,500,000

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was a stud in 2016. The two-time All-Star batted .302 on the season, amassed 34 homers and 91 RBIs on 178 hits, and finished with the fourth-best on-base percentage (.400) in the National League. Freeman finished sixth in the NL MVP voting for his efforts.