If you’re one of the top players in baseball, you’re going to get paid. This is how it works in professional sports, and it holds especially true for the big-time talent in Major League Baseball. Yet, if you ever wonder why some clubs are more willing than others to throw massive contracts at players, the answer is simple: They got the money.

According to Forbes’ calculations, the average MLB team is worth $1.54 billion. Yeah, that’s billion with a “B.” We’ll give you a moment to pick your jaw up off the floor. Ready? Excellent. In the end, while only one team can sit alone at the top of the financial mountain, these are the 10 most valuable MLB teams in 2017.

10. Washington Nationals

Current value: $1.6 billion

Despite going 97-65 in 2016 and winning the NL East for the third time in five series, the Washington Nationals failed to get the job done in the postseason — once again. Given the immense talent on this roster, including all-world superstar Bryce Harper and ace Max Scherzer, one would think it’s only a matter of time before this club advances past the division series. At least ownership can take comfort in knowing the Nats are currently valued at $1.6 billion, up 23% from the previous season.