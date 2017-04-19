The New England Patriots’ 4 Biggest Scandals

Less than a week after the New England Patriots were accused of bending the NFL’s formation rules, they were again struck by a scandalous controversy. This time, the scandal revolved around the Patriots using deflated footballs.

At first thought, one may presume that deflated footballs would be a disadvantage. In reality, slightly deflated footballs are easier to throw and catch. The Patriots’ Deflategate scandal — which consumed much of the NFL offseason and even extended into the first month of regular-season play with a four game suspension for Tom Brady — was, to say the least, a bit of a reach. The Patriots clearly didn’t need any illegal help in beating the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship game and ultimately winning the Super Bowl.

That being said, the Patriots have a fairly lengthy history of bending NFL rules. Here’s a look at the four biggest scandals in New England Patriots history.