The Problems the Boston Red Sox Need to Fix in 2017

Even by Boston sports standards, the level of hype surrounding the 2017 Red Sox was remarkable. Fangraphs saw 91 wins on the horizon; Vegas thought 93 was possible; and everyone saw the club heading to the World Series. Following the acquisition of ace Chris Sale, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman couldn’t resist calling the Red Sox a super team. “Boston’s like the Golden State Warriors now in baseball,” he said.

Yet for every sure thing, baseball hands you a bunch of stuff you never saw coming. The first came when David Price’s injury knocked him out for the first two months of the season. Then Steven Wright, the team’s most pleasant surprise of 2016, went down for the year following knee surgery. Throw in the usual regressions for players coming off career-best years, and you have uneven results with one-third of the season done.

Though the Red Sox showed hints of greatness by the start of June, this team did not look better than the one Cleveland swept right out of the playoffs last year. Here are 10 problems Boston needs to fix to reach the World Series in 2017.

1. Power

Any team playing in Fenway Park needs take advantage of the giant left-field wall sitting some 300 feet down the line. These Red Sox have not done that in 2017. Only the Giants hit fewer home runs through 56 games, and Boston’s slugging percentage (.411) ranked 19th in MLB. The loss of David Ortiz is one factor here, but the bigger issue was a lack of pop throughout the lineup.

Through 56 games, Dustin Pedroia and Xander Bogaerts only had 2 HR apiece, while DH Hanley Ramirez claimed 7 HR to his name. No one should worry about Bogaerts, who remains the team’s best pure hitter. However, Pedroia and Hanley had not slugged much at all, and Pedroia’s stint on the DL in June set him back another few weeks. It’s difficult to see this team winning a title without a serious power surge.