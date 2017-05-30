Every baseball fan takes pride in the talented players on their favorite team. Even bad teams have at least one player worth celebrating; the Miami Marlins have Giancarlo Stanton, the Los Angeles Angels have Mike Trout, and so on. There are a ton of great players in the game today. On the opposite side of things, every Major League team has at least one just plain bad player they carry on their roster. We looked at some of the most disappointing players in the game and came up with the worst MLB player on every team in 2017.