The free agency period of every NFL offseason reminds us that literally every franchise in the league would prefer to build their roster through the draft. Bargain NFL free agency signings that yield All-Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber seasons are few and far between, while a team overextending themselves for a mediocre player happens far too frequently.

With the bulk of this year’s NFL offseason already in the books, here is a look at the 10 worst NFL free agency contracts of 2017.

1. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Contract length : 5 years

Total money : $47.5 million

Total guaranteed money : $20 million

Guaranteed at signing : $17 million

This one is truly a head-scratcher. While Pierre Garcon has had an excellent NFL career (564 receptions, 7,068 yards, and 37 touchdowns), we just don’t see how the 49ers can justify this contract. The former Mount Union star is a standup guy and a true professional. His presence should do wonders for the San Francisco locker room. But when it comes down to it, he only has two career 1,000-yard seasons and has yet to score more than six touchdowns in a single season.