These 10 Big-Name Stars Are the Richest Players in the NFL Today

This may sound outlandish, but there are actually very few players in the NFL who make enough money to set themselves up for the rest of their lives. Despite what the media may lead you to believe, the harsh truth of the matter is that most players don’t last long enough in the league to land a contract worth a life-altering amount of money.

The majority of NFL players (even the ones who are lucky enough to play long enough to qualify for retirement benefits) play most of their careers earning salaries right at, or slightly above, the league minimum. There are, however, a select handful of players fortunate enough to stay healthy and play long enough to have career earnings well into nine figures. Here are the 10 richest active NFL players with the highest career earnings.

Note: Earnings data is as of March 23, 2017 and does not reflect off-field endorsement earnings.