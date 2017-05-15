These 15 NFL Teams Have the Easiest Schedules in 2017

A lot has to happen for an NFL franchise to successfully complete a rebuilding project. Among other things, teams have to draft well, rid themselves of bloated contracts, make wise free agency expenditures, and ensure that they have the right coaching staff in place to complete a turnaround. One factor that can greatly expedite a rebuilding project, but also happens to be something that teams have no control over, is strength of schedule.

Now that we know the 16 opponents for all 32 NFL franchises (we are still waiting on dates and times), we have a pretty good idea as to which teams will benefit from having a favorable schedule in 2017. Here is a look at the 10 teams with the easiest 2017 schedules (based on their opponents’ combined winning percentage in 2016).

