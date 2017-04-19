10 Times Bill Belichick Owned the Press

The New England Patriots cannot avoid two things: continued discussion about deflated footballs, and extra sarcasm from Bill Belichick at press conferences. Belichick’s pressers have reached epic levels over the years, to the point where there are highlight reels containing some of his most memorable quotes.

Sure, many of the things the Pats’ head coach says are serious and inspirational. But we best remember the moments when The Hoodie points out the obvious, repeats vague answers, or makes the media’s job difficult. Here are the 10 greatest sound bites from coach Belichick in no particular order.