Tom Brady and Bill Belichick: 5 Players and Coaches Who Fit Together

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick played in their sixth Super Bowl together as quarterback and coach of the New England Patriots. But it was, and always will be, about more than just one game. It is about legacy. Their individual legacies, sure. But, more importantly, their legacy together — as player and coach. Because, no matter what happens, these two will always be forever linked.

Fans already consider Brady and Belichick among the greatest player-coach pairings in NFL history. Together, they’ve won five Super Bowls and put together one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the National Football League. With their win over the Falcons, they officially joined the ranks of one of the greatest coach-player pairings of all time.

Who are they up there with?