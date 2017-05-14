Why Tom Brady Is the Greatest NFL Quarterback of All Time, Period

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a spot reserved for Tom Brady. That’s a given. The 39-year-old quarterback was set to go down as one of the all-time greats to ever play the game well before he guided the New England Patriots to the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Brady’s triumph this season simply served as icing on the cake when it comes to his legacy in the National Football League.

With five Super Bowl rings, seven AFC championships, four Super Bowl MVP awards, and two NFL MVP awards already on his resume, it’s time to look at Brady’s argument for being the best quarterback in NFL history. To do this, we compiled Brady’s career regular-season, playoff, and Super Bowl stats, including his all-time rankings. Here is a look at what we came up with. Breathe easy; none of it involves PSI measurements.