MLB: Top 10 Players Who Easily Made It Into the Hall of Fame

Every former Major League Baseball player entering the Hall of Fame at Cooperstown needs at least 75% of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) or a committee from one of the three eras (formerly one body known as the Veterans Committee). Most baseball fans understand this process as the method of inducting a player into the Hall, but after that the logic gets confusing.

No player has ever been voted unanimously into the National Baseball Hall of Fame — not even Babe Ruth himself. In fact, the 2014 class included one star pitcher who knocked the Bambino a bit farther down the list. Still, no mortal has ever cracked 99%, though Tom Seaver has gone on the record saying Derek Jeter ought to go in unanimously. Only the BBWAA scribes could bestow such an honor on anyone. For now, here are the 10 highest vote-getters by percentile in the Hall of Fame voting history.

10. Johnny Bench

Runners had to choose wisely when trying to steal on Johnny Bench, one of the greatest catchers in the game’s history. He won ten Gold Gloves, two MVPs, the Rookie of the Year award, World Series MVP, and was named to over a dozen All Star games. Voters agreed that there were few folks more deserving than the Little General, who hauled in 96.42% of the vote in 1989.

What is there to say about the sixteen voters out of 437 who didn’t vote for Bench on his first Hall of Fame ballot? It is impossible to guess, but it is a tradition as old as the Hall itself, when Babe Ruth went into the original class at Cooperstown with 95.13 perent. That meant eleven voters of 226 didn’t consider the Babe fit for enshrinement.