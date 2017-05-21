Top 5 NBA-Themed NFL Uniforms

Although it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, one of the most distinguishing features of any team is their uniform. And while no one in their right mind would ever confuse the gear worn in the NBA with that sported in the NFL, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find some common ground between the two — especially if one is willing to get creative.

Ever wondered what NBA-inspired NFL uniforms might look like? Thanks to the ridiculously talented Patso Dimitrov, a graphic artist from Denmark, we have some top-notch mashups that we’d be foolish not to share. Here’s a look at the five best NBA-themed NFL uniforms.