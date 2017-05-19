Top 5 Most Loyal Fan Bases in the NFL

What does it mean to be a great fan base for the National Football League? Is it showing up to every game? Is it buying tons and tons of merchandise? Is it single-minded devotion on social media? Is it stadium volume?

There’s probably no way to accurately control for every single factor that might go into the totality of what makes an NFL fan. (If you stay at home and stay off social media, does that make you less of a fan than someone who posts Twitter updates from the stadium, even if you both watch all the games?) But Forbes did some digging into the NFL.

It came up with some interesting ways to measure for all the types of NFL fandom, from stadium attendance over three years to merch sales to, yes, Facebook and Twitter fandom, as well as how many local people actually watched the games. A pretty comprehensive effort, it serves as the bedrock of this list of the five best fan bases in the National Football League. Does your team make the cut?