10 NBA Records That No One Seems to Be Able to Break

We’ve already said this a time or two, but records are made to be broken. The NBA is rapidly approaching its 70th anniversary season. Over that stretch, we saw numerous records fall, with very few standing the test of time. Everyone knew that a team would likely break the single-season win record, right? There was too much travel for modern teams, too few off nights to rest and recuperate, and an expanded playoff schedule with more international commitments for the stars who would be able to challenge the Bulls’ achievement. Until Golden State did the impossible, of course.

While some records are relatively within reach (say, minutes per game), others look like they’ll remain unchanged for another 70 seasons of NBA play. It’s unlikely that anyone will get as many technical fouls as Rasheed Wallace, whose general attitude and incessant repetitions — think “ball don’t lie” or “both teams played hard, my man. Both teams played hard.” — made him a singular force, or at least a singular target, for NBA officials. We’re not going to talk about those sorts of (in)famous records in this piece, even though we still miss ‘Sheed’s performances on the hardwood. No, this piece is for some of the most impressive achievements in hoops history, the sort of milestones passed only and exclusively by legends.

With that said, here are the 10 most unbreakable records in NBA history.