15 Big-Name NFL Players Who Deserve a Massive Pay Raise

This may sound outlandish to the general public, but there are dozens of NFL players who are severely underpaid. To the naked eye, it may seem like NFL players are spoiled as they make millions of dollars to play a game. But given what they put their bodies through on a daily basis, they absolutely earn every penny of their contracts.

On top of that, the average length of an NFL career is only 3.2 years, and the vast majority of player contracts around the league come with minimal guarantees. So, contrary to popular belief, most NFL players do not make enough money over the course of their careers to fully retire when they are done playing football.

Nevertheless, we still see players land life-changing contracts every year. And as contracts and salaries continue to grow around the league, more and more players fully deserve a pay raise. Some guys are playing out the final years of their rookie contracts, and some guys like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have simply outplayed their current contract. Regardless of their situation, these 15 big-name, underpaid NFL players all deserve massive pay raises in the very near future.