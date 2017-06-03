14 Greatest Walk-Off Home Runs in MLB Playoff History

The American League wild-card game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles ended with a bang, as Edwin Encarnacion lined the first pitch he saw from Orioles pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez deep into the left-field seats for a walk-off, three-run homer. While we had many reasons to believe the San Francisco Giants would win the National League wild-card game, the Jays and O’s left us guessing all the way into the 11th inning. Here are 14 other historic MLB playoff moments where players hit massive walk-off home runs in the postseason.

1. Magglio Ordonez

The Detroit Tigers made it into the postseason as the wild-card team in 2006, working their way into the ALCS to take on the Oakland Athletics. Detroit took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but the A’s took a lead early in Game 4 with the intent of keeping their World Series hopes alive. Then, the Tigers tied the score at three. In the bottom of the ninth, outfielder Magglio Ordonez came up with two runners on and a chance to sweep Oakland and send Detroit to the World Series.