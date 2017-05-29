You never know where greatness will come from. For all those stud NFL players who find themselves taken in the first round of the draft, there are others — the overlooked ones — who get their shot and use that opportunity to wreak havoc on all the teams who made the mistake of passing them over.

For those associated with the NFL, missing out on an eventual superstar is a tough pill to swallow. If only these individuals could’ve known that said player was going to grow into something special, perhaps things would’ve turned out differently. Unfortunately, hindsight is 20/20. Still, just because a person can’t predict where a superstar will come from, that doesn’t mean they can’t tell you where a player will likely come from.

Thanks to a study performed by AreaVibes, we now know which cities produce the most NFL players. In order to come to this conclusion, the folks at AreaVibes used the following methodology:

We collected player information from Sports-Reference.com sites related to baseball, football, basketball, and hockey to determine pro athlete birth states and cities. We compared the number of players by state per 100,000 residents and by city per 10,000 residents. The graphic titled “Athletic Hometowns” shows the cities with the highest total number professional athletes by place of birth.

Some cities give birth to more NFL players than others. Which towns top the list? See for yourself.