Which College Is Getting the Most Value for Its NFL Talent?

Let’s have some fun.

For those of you who don’t consider yourselves experts in the world of college athletics, there’s only two things you really need to know: Money breeds success and success breeds money. Once you realize that, everything begins to make perfect sense, and you understand why some schools do much better on the field than others.

Seriously, it’s all about following the money. For the record, we have. Thanks to the quality research by the good folks at USA Today — who used financial data from the 2013-14 fiscal year — we learned, based on the total revenue generated by their athletic departments, which schools bring in the most money. And while we find this information fascinating, we took things one step further by focusing our attention on how the money relates to college football programs and their alumni playing in the NFL.

The way we see it, when these programs do well, the university finds success on the field and its players end up at the pro level. When that happens, the school gains prestige, which turns into more money, which brings in better prospects, which allows for more success and, of course, more money. And such is the circle of life (relatively speaking, of course).

So, we figured out which school gets the most bang for its buck by assessing the connection between the revenue generated by an athletic department and the total number of alumni each university has playing in the NFL. Pretty cool, right? Therefore, using the seven schools with the richest athletic departments in the country, let’s see which is getting the most value for its talent in the National Football League.