Which Player Leads the NFL in Merchandise Sales?

Not all NFL players are paid equally. For all the individuals who make serious loot, there are a handful of stars making way less than they deserve. As unfortunate as this is, especially when it comes to these players’ bank accounts, at least there’s one thing folks can’t take away from them: their popularity. How do we know this? Merchandise sales, obviously.

Thanks to the release of the latest “NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List,” we now know which players had the greatest “total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 through November 30, 2016.” Of course, in the end, only one player can lead the pack. Which individual holds the No. 1 spot? Check out the top 10 and see for yourself.