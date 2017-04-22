Which NFL Team Has the Toughest Schedule in 2017?

The scheduling gods of the NFL have spoken. We now know all 16 opponents that each of the 32 NFL franchises will face in 2017. As usual, there were a handful of winners and a handful of losers. To put it in simpler terms, the winning franchises get to play a schedule full of teams that struggled last season. The losers, on the other hand, are stuck with a schedule full of opponents that were playoff-caliber squads the year prior.

One of the speediest ways for a struggling franchise to turn things around is by landing a favorable schedule for the upcoming season; one of the quickest ways for a franchise on the cusp of greatness to nosedive is by having the NFL “reward” them a schedule full of opponents with similarly talented rosters.

In this article, we are going to look at the teams that lost when the NFL released their 2017 schedule. There will be some surprises in here, and after an offseason full of wheeling and dealing, every team in the league will have somewhat of a different look this year. With that being said, these are the 15 teams facing the most difficult 2017 schedules (based on their opponents’ combined winning percentage from the 2016 season).

*Dates and times have yet to be released for the 2017 NFL schedule. A list of teams with the easiest schedules in 2017 can be found here.