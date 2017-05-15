Who Are the 10 Best MLB Players Under the Age of 25?

Over the last few seasons, Major League Baseball shifted its thinking about younger players. Fresh prospects are coming up more often, fulfilling huge roles in lineups and showing their talents as true stars earlier in their careers. Several of the best MLB players are cutting their teeth while participating in some of the biggest budding rivalries in the game, making things even more entertaining.

So who should fans keep their eyes on going into the next decade of baseball and beyond? We compiled the top–10 best MLB players who are currently under 25 years old.

10. Michael Conforto, New York Mets

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto came up in 2015 with a team that lost the World Series to the Kansas City Royals. Despite hitting well, he was only able to earn a part-time role, and entered a bit of a slump in his sophomore MLB season. In 2016, Conforto hit just .220/.310/.414 with 12 home runs in 348 plate appearances.

But things can change in a hurry. With a bevy of injuries to kick off the 2017 season, Conforto has received plenty of playing time. Through mid-May, he’s accumulated 107 plate appearances and has hit .337/.430/.652 with eight home runs. He probably won’t keep up that kind of pace, but Conforto is a talented hitter and deserves his place on this list.