Why Every American League Team Sucks

Baseball season is a time of renewed hope. Even if your team had a bad season last year, there’s always hope that they’ll turn it around this year. While the Chicago Cubs are the popular pick to repeat and win the World Series, there will absolutely be teams that make the playoffs and even represent the American League in the Fall Classic. But what if your team doesn’t? What if your team just sucks? Although it’s absurd to suggest that every team is going to have a sub-par season, we took a pessimistic look at even the best teams in the Junior Circuit.