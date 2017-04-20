Baseball season is a time of renewed hope. Even if your team had a bad season last year, there’s always hope that they’ll turn it around this year. People are jumping on the Cleveland Indians’ bandwagon for 2017, after they just missed out on winning their first World Series in 68 seasons last year. But what about the National League? There will certainly be some good teams in the NL, as there are every year. But what if there just aren’t? We took a hypothetical pessimistic look at the Senior Circuit so we could tell you why every National League team sucks.