These Are the 5 Winningest Franchises in Modern Day American Sports

Regardless of the sport, winning games at the professional level is no easy task. In fact, very few American professional sports fanbases are lucky enough to see their favorite franchise consistently win games throughout back-to-back decades. It’s even more rare for teams to find success for the majority of three decades, but that is exactly what the five teams on the following list have done.

To achieve long-term success, teams must draft well; they must maintain consistency with their front office and coaching staff; they must make wise and calculated moves during free agency; and they must hope that their key players stay healthy. Failure to perform well in any of these areas can quickly result in a franchise fading into professional sports oblivion.

You’ll notice that every franchise that made our list won multiple championships under Hall of Fame (or soon-to-be Hall of Fame) head coaches and have had several Hall of Fame-caliber players on their respective rosters. Now, without further adieu, here are the five winningest franchises in American professional sports (of the current generation).

Note: Rankings are based off of overall win/loss records since 1984.