5 Worst MLB Teams of the Modern Era

If you’re a fan of the Phillies, Braves, Reds, or Twins, you brace yourself for bad news every night at the ballpark. With the exception of Minnesota, these teams were expected to be awful, and last season played out that way. There is no hope in sight, unless you are planning ahead for 2018 (possibly later).

Still, there’s a difference between a team stinking up the joint while rebuilding and posting one of the worst records in the history of the sport. The bar has been set so low by flops of baseball’s past that it will be quite an achievement if a modern club plummets to those depths. Here are the five worst MLB teams of the modern era (1900 to present), when seasons began topping 150 games.

5. 1919 Philadelphia Athletics

The Athletics franchise began in Philadelphia in 1901 and made a pit stop in Kansas City before ending up in Oakland. Between 1910 and 1930, the team won five World Series titles and was a dominant force in the league. However, the period between 1915 and 1921 was unbelievably bad.

The A’s lost more than 100 games during five out of those seven years. In 1919, the club went 36-104 for an unsightly .257 winning percentage. If you need one horrifying stat, here goes: The whole team hit just 35 home runs that season, while Babe Ruth personally hit 29 for Boston while doing double-duty as a pitcher.