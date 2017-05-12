The 15 Worst Injuries in NFL History

Over the years, the NFL has become less of a sport featuring the best and most talented players and more of a league of gladiators, pounding each other into the ground for our amusement. While the NFL has become undoubtedly popular over the last few decades, there is a major downside to the sport: lots of injuries.

Sometimes, players even experience career-ending or life-threatening injuries on the field of play. Throw the individual stats out the window; any player who experiences one of these injuries is lucky if he’s able to live a full, healthy life. These are the 15 worst NFL injuries in the history of the league.

15. Eugene Wilson

For a short time in the NFL, the “wildcat” was the formation de jour. That meant a running back taking the snap with the quarterback lining up as a wide receiver. But when the Minnesota Vikings ran this play in 2009, QB Brett Favre threw an illegal block on safety Eugene Wilson of the Houston Texans. That led to Wilson missing half the season with a knee injury and Favre receiving a $10,000 fine. Wilson came back to play in 2010, but he wasn’t the same and his career essentially ended for him the age of 30.