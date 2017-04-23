There’s always a bit of risk involved any time an NFL organization chooses to make a trade. But in that moment, the team’s front office has to be convinced that it is making a decision for the betterment of the franchise as a whole. Whether there’s a player in the draft who the team likes, or if it’s just time to shake things up, wheeling and dealing is all a part of the game. But that doesn’t mean it always goes as planned.

It would be nice if every team managed to benefit equally when they opted to make a deal, but that is completely unrealistic. Although there are occasions when trades work out for everyone, oftentimes, like the game itself, there are winners, and there are losers. With that in mind, here are the 12 worst NFL trades of all time.

12. The Raiders give up Randy Moss for a fourth-round pick

In 2007, for some inexplicable reason that still makes no sense to this day, the Oakland Raiders decided to trade wide receiver Randy Moss, who was in the prime of his career, to the New England Patriots in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. The Patriots robbed the Raiders blind on this deal, as Moss quickly proved that he was far more valuable than a mid-round pick.

In his first season in New England, Moss went on have 98 receptions, 1,493 receiving yards, and caught a league record 23 touchdowns. On top of that, he participated in his sixth Pro Bowl, made First-Team All-Pro for the fourth time, helped lead the Pats to a perfect 16-0 regular season, and played in his first Super Bowl.