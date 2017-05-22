The 5 Worst Umpire Mistakes in Baseball History

Over the last few seasons, Major League Baseball took steps to incorporate instant replay into the game in an effort to have a higher percentage of correct calls. It was a big step for a league that, historically, has been a bit behind the times on new technology. This was no different; the NFL has toyed with replays for about 15 years. But it doesn’t mean things are perfect. These are the five worst umpire mistakes of all time.

1. A.J. Pierzynski runs to first base

Back in 2005, the White Sox rolled through the playoffs to win their first World Series since 1917. They were a combined 11-1 in the postseason, with the only loss coming against the Anaheim Angels. But that series could’ve been completely different, had a call by the home-plate umpire not changed the complexion of the series in Game 2.

The game was about to go to the top of the 10th, still tied, with the Angels looking to take the first two games in Chicago. But A.J. Pierzynski ran to first base after clearly striking out on a pitch that was caught just above the ground. The Angels were coming off the field for what clearly should’ve been the end of the inning, but instead the runner was called safe at first base. The Sox pinch runner Pablo Ozuna promptly stole second base and scored the winning run on a double by Joe Crede.