You Won’t Believe Where Vegas Thinks Adrian Peterson Will Play in 2017

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson is officially a free agent. The seven-time All-Pro is one of the most dominant ball carriers the National Football League has ever seen. For the first time in his decorated professional career, he will test his value on the open free agency market.

Peterson’s age (he will turn 32 years old on March 21) and injury history could keep some teams from pursuing the 2012 NFL MVP. But when it comes down to it, if there ever was a running back who could excel well into his 30s, it’s Peterson.

With the news that the Minnesota Vikings were not going to pick up Peterson’s contract option, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas released the odds for their list of favorites to sign the former Oklahoma Sooner. And what they came up with is somewhat surprising. Here is a look at the 11 most likely free agency destinations for Peterson according to the oddsmakers in Vegas.

Article based on Vegas odds as of March 1, 2017.