Doomsday: The End of the World Will Probably Take One of These Forms

We’re all going to die. It’s going to happen, and there’s not much we can do about it. For us, individually, that’s pretty much the end, though the rest of the world moves on. Until it doesn’t. Because, just like us, the world — the Earth, really — will come to an end eventually, too. The Earth and humanity will meet its demise at some point. That’s what we typically call “doomsday”, or the end of the world.

It’s unsettling, but it’s something explored in books and movies and has been for generations. It’s hard not to think about how we’ll all meet our end, and even though it’s tough to wrap your head around, it’s something you have to mentally chew on for a while. It helps you appreciate the present, and cherish what you have.

Predicting doomsday and the end of the world

But how, exactly, do experts think doomsday will arrive? There are a number of ways the end of the world could be ushered in, and humanity may not even be around to see it. In fact, there’s a chance that humans will wipe themselves out long before the Earth succumbs to an extraterrestrial threat. But when it comes to humanity, doomsday effectively arrives when we snuff ourselves out. Here are some of the ways the world might end, and humanity with it.

1. Asteroid impact

Your odds of being killed by an asteroid impact are 1 in 74,817,414.

It’s theorized that an asteroid impact led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. And a space rock could very well be the end for humans, too. Asteroids (and fragments) actually hit Earth all of the time, they’re just not typically very big. But a big one can and will hit eventually, causing some very serious problems. The question is whether or not we’ll have the technology available to deal with it before then.

Next: A severe sunburn.