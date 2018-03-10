Experts Say This Is What Aliens Probably Look Like

Reports of UFO sightings occur. Although some sightings science can’t explain. In his new book, The Future of Humanity, physicist, Michio Kaku, discusses alien life and their possible physical traits. Below, learn more about where aliens may exist and what they may look like (page 3).

Where aliens may exist

Kaku has a theory about where aliens may exist. He believes alien civilization are present on ice-covered moons, where life would be completely underwater. He cites possible locations as the moon, Europa, on Jupiter, or the moon, Enceladus, on Saturn.

Hint: We’ll know a lot more about aliens by 2035.