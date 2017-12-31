The Terrifying Ways Climate Scientists Say the World Will End

It’s the end of the world as we know it – but how are we all going to die? Hollywood loves a good apocalypse, with movies like Sunshine, Take Shelter, and Mad Max envisioning what it might look like when the world ends. While many of us worry more about climate change than a volcano or astral storm, maybe we should pay more attention to our fiery doom.

Scientists have dedicated surprisingly little research to how we’re all going to die. Anders Sandberg, a catastrophe researcher at the University of Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute told Science magazine, “there are more papers about dung beetle reproduction than human extinction. We might have our priorities slightly wrong.” Nevertheless, scientists have come up with some ideas. Here are eight ways it could all end, according to the top brains in the biz.

1. Global pandemic

Every year, about 2 million people get sick from a superbug, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 23,000 of those die, and our rapidly urbanizing society doesn’t help. A recent United Nations estimate said that 66% of the global population will live in urban centers by 2050. That means disease will spread quickly through those areas.

According to a study by the Global Challenges Foundation, humanity will only expire from pandemic if it’s severe enough to prevent recovery. World Health Organization scientists do keep tabs on superbugs that could end us all. They’re just as real as the topic that has us all sweating (literally).