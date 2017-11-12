The Most Shocking U.S. Government Conspiracies That Are Actually True

The American public still debates the true nature of John F. Kennedy’s death and whether or not they believe in the existence of Area 51. Conspiracy theories drive the plot of television shows, documentaries, and books alike.

While we may never know the verdict on the potential second JFK shooter or meet extraterrestrial lifeforms, there are a few United States government conspiracies that really happened, and you’ll be shocked to find out who was behind some of them.

MKUltra

On April 13th, 1953, the then-Director of Central Intelligence officially approved project MKUltra. The project continued for over a decade with the purpose of developing drugs and procedures for use in interrogations and torture. These would ideally weaken the individual and force confessions through mind control.

The CIA library published a 60 Minutes interview from 1984 about MKUltra. Ed Bradley relayed that the CIA never denied MKUltra and the mind control project. The terrifying truth, however, is that Dr. Ewen Cameron, the researcher, never told his patients they were being used as guinea pigs. Many were left emotionally crippled for life.

