From Outsmarting Humans to Coping With Stress, These Are the Smartest Animals in the World

Whether it be their ability to cope with stress, or plan for the future, animals are a lot more intelligent than we give them credit for. In fact, some animals are actually smarter than humans. From birds to rodents to mammals and various marine life, we share the smartest animals on Earth, up ahead.

1. Ravens plan for the future

Humans and apes aren’t the only species on Earth that like to plan for the future, ravens do, too! Studies suggest that ravens not only know how to plan for the future, they think about the consequences for their actions, too.

