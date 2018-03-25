The 1 Thing Stephen Hawking Could Not Understand

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died on March 13 in his Cambridge, England home at the age of 76. Hawking became an iconic figure because of his scientific brilliance, his popular books, and sardonic wit. He also lived with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neuromuscular disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

As physicist Michio Kaku, told the New York Times, “Not since Albert Einstein has a scientist so captured the public imagination and endeared himself to tens of millions of people around the world.” Despite his stunning intelligence, one thing escaped the scientist.

His discovery on black holes shocked the world

Hawking’s most groundbreaking discovery changed the way physicists think about black holes and the universe. A turning point in modern physics came in 1973, when Hawking applied quantum theory to black holes. Previously, scientists believed that black holes were endless pits of nothingness. But after extensive calculations, he discovered that black holes do eventually fizzle, explode, and disappear. The discovery of “Hawking radiation,” or the particles that come out of the black holes, changed those cosmic forces as we know them.

