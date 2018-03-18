What’s the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth? The Answer Will Make You Sweat

Whether your hometown cycles through the seasons or you live in a land of perpetual summer, you probably said, “Whew, it’s hot!” at least once this year. If you think your corner of the planet feels a little toasty, you ain’t seen nothing yet. When you see the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth, you’ll count your lucky stars.

Meteorologists record the hottest and coldest temperatures ever

We all love to track the weather— it’s only human. So when your town gets a record snowstorm or hits serious highs or lows, you probably get excited about it. That explains why the World Meteorological Organization organizes databases to track that information. “Everybody is interested in extremes — the hottest, the wettest, the windiest — so creating a database of professionally verified records is useful in that fact alone,” explained Randall Cerveny from the WMO.

